President Muhammadu Buhari was taken out of Dodan Barracks, the then seat of government, in Ikoyi, Lagos after a palace coup, according to Femi Adesina

The presidential spokesman on Thursday, January 20, said Buhari left Dodan Barracks as a captive in 1985

According to Adesina, Buhari returned to the barracks 37 years later not only as a free man, but as the president of the country

Aso Rock - The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, has said his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari left Dodan Barracks as a captive in 1985.

Adesina made the remark in a statement titled, ‘Buhari returns to Dodan Barracks, 37 years later’, on Thursday, January 20, shared on his official Facebook page.

Femi Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari left Dodan Barracks as a captive in 1985. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Dodan Barracks, the then seat of government, in Ikoyi, Lagos, became the official residence of military heads of state after their incursion into governance.

The military garrison originated from the site of a battle during the Burma campaign of World War 2 by the 82nd West African Division, which had a strong Nigerian contingent.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Buhari returned as a free man

According to the presidential spokesman, Buhari was taken out by those who had overthrown him in what was popularly called a palace coup.

He was not to return to a place that was his abode for 20 months. Adesina noted that Buhari returned there last week, not only as a free man, but as president of the country, democratically elected, and running to the end of his second term in office.

The presidential aide wrote:

"How did Buhari’s return to Dodan Barracks happen? It was in this wise: Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, had died. The President was billed to visit Ogun State, to commission some landmark projects done by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

"Why not kill two birds with one stone? It was decided that after finishing in Abeokuta, President Buhari would proceed to the home of the Shonekans, in Ikoyi, Lagos, to condole with the family."

How Buhari overcame death, plane crash prophecies

Earlier, Buhari's media aide said the incumbent president has succeeded in overcoming negative prophecies since he became the leader of the country.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity made this assertion in a statement titled, ‘PMB and the Futurologists’, shared and seen by Legit.ng on his official Facebook page on Thursday, January 6.

Adesina affirmed that the president was able to overcome these prophecies by the mercy of God.

Source: Legit.ng