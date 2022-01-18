The leadership of the PDP in Enugu state has reacted to the sale of nomination form issue between Sen. Chukwuka Utazi and the party's major stakeholder

The party in a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, described the reports as false and untrue while noting that such claims are the handiwork of mischievous fellows

Meanwhile, the party went further to commend the good qualities of the Senator whom it noted has contributed to the immense growth and progress of the party from its inception

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu state chapter, has debunked claims that Senator Chukwuka Utazi, was denied the right to purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms to re-contest for his senate seat.

PM News reports that Utazi who represents Enugu North Senatorial District was denied the form for allegedly insulting the state Vice-Chairman (West) of PDP, Dr Okey Ozoani.

Reacting to the allegations, the Enugu state PDP described the claims as spurious, fake and ridiculous.

The distinguished Senator Chukwuka Utazi, is the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State Photo credit: Senator Utazi Official

PDP reacts

In a statement signed by the PDP publicity secretary, Mr Jude Ugwu, in Enugu on Sunday, April 10 the party said the claims are the handiwork of a few traducers notorious for their street-level mendacities.

Part of the statement reads:

“Those who are pandering to these mischievous spins are unnecessarily muddying the waters."

