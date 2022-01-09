Nigerians have been advised to immediately get their permanent voters’ card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 elections

Muhammad Sanusi II, president-general of the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen of Nigeria (Attijaniyya), has advised eligible citizens to get their permanent voters’ card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Sanusi said this on Saturday at the annual conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid anniversary in Lokoja, Kogi.

The former Kano emir asked members of Attijaniyya not to fold their hands in matters involving politics, stressing that eligible members of the group must register to vote.

Sanusi added that the group must vote for competent leaders across all positions irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

”If our youths get employed, the economy of the entire country will improve,” he said.

”Most importantly, we are not a political party, but we cannot fold our arms and ignore politics.

”Every member of Attijaniyya from 18 years old and above — male or female — go and get your voters card.

”Allah commands you that you should place trust in the hands of those people who are trustworthy.

”Now, we are at the time where those who appoint leaders are the people, your vote is your power, you have a responsibility.

”I am not saying you must vote only for members of Attijaniyya, Muslim, or for any political party; you are to vote for every position the best person that is most competent.

”If you don’t take this responsibility, you have betrayed Islam. We must preserve the unity of this country to ensure self-reliance, education, peace and unity.”

On his part, Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, said his government would continue to be fair and ensure equity for all, irrespective of religious affiliations or ethnicity.

Bello added that he had learnt the ‘great messages of unity, love, hard work, peace, tolerance’ at the conference.

