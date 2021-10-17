Editor's note: It is no loner news that corruption is a big issue in Nigeria. The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board with a promise to fight corruption. The Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) has made some high prosecution. Yet, the issue persists.

In this piece, Aanu Adegun, a journalist with Legit.ng, gives five reasons why some political leaders are corrupt in Nigeria.

Here are reasons why some Nigerians are corrupt as highlighted by the writer.

1. Nigerians are corrupt generally

Some politicians are corrupt because Nigerians are general corrupt. Most Nigerians are not ashamed to cut corners in any situation they find themselves. They make use of any situation to their advantage. For example, if a Nigerian has a friend or relative in a bank, he or she will find a way not to stand in a queue. This is a form of corruption.

President Buhari promised to fight corruption in the country. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

2. Opportunity to provide for their family

Some politicians are corrupt because they feel that the position they hold is their best opportunity to create wealth for their family members. Some even provide wealth for their unborn grandchildren.

3. Selfishness and Greed

Some Nigerian politicians are corrupt because they are selfish and greedy. They only care about themselves and not the people.

4. Living large

Some politicians are corrupt because of they want to live large. They want to drive the best cars, build, the best hotel, date the most beautiful girl. Travel and lodge in the best hotel in London. Own property in America.

5. Lack of accountability

Some politicians are corrupt because they know that nobody can challenge them.

Source: Legit.ng