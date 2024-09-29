Mixed reactions have trailed a groom's countenance and body movement at his traditional wedding

While his heavily pregnant bride looked very lively, the Nigerian groom was the direct opposite of that

Many people thought he must have been forced into the marriage, while others shared other views

Nigerians have reacted to a trending short clip from a wedding, which captured a groom's noticeable countenance.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @haryomidey1214 and had a million views.

The groom did not look lively like his pregnant bride. Photo Credit: @haryomidey1214

In the clip, the heavily pregnant bride looked happier and waved her left hand in the air while standing with her groom.

On the other hand, the groom looked indifferent and kept looking in another direction and then to the ground.

Many netizens opined that the groom looked dull and unhappy. @haryomidey1214's clip had over 5k comments.

Nigerians react to the groom's behaviour

DOVE1121 said:

"Dem don forced brotherhood to familyhood."

ꨄOla✨🫧🥺❤️ꨄ said:

"Na the belle bring wedding the guy is not happy about it."

Users not found🥷🔥 said:

"Eiii Pablo see wetin u course now u don give elder 🧓 belle now u must take it by force."

Glory said:

"Pablo think say he go use I never get money yet to settle down as an excuse, the bride papa shock am with everything.you no see as the agbada fit you."

Oye 🏅👑 said:

"The guy just Dey look where him go follow escape. Make them hold am well ooo."

Sexyfavis❤️‍🩹 said:

"You no go marry her keh😂😂 who you wan leave the belle for."

B3lovedd___ said:

"This guy just Dey reason how he go run."

Flora&Dad🦋💕👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨🌺 said:

"Pablo never ready oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride had frowned and refused to dance with the groom at their wedding.

Groom weeps during his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that friends gathered to console a groom who wept during his wedding.

He was given a handkerchief, which did little to calm him down. His mother grabbed him, and he sobbed in her arms as she tried to calm him down. Other guests, including his bride, were also trying to calm and stop him from crying.

After his dad took him away from his mum, he used fatherly words to get through to the groom, and he composed himself.

