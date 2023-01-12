A Nigerian lady has stunned netizens with the traditional practice she was made to carry out after her marriage

She said that her mother ensured her husband's first meal was prepared with firewood specifically

But that was not all as she was made to wear beads, powder poured on her as she served him the food

A Nigerian lady who married from the Isoko tribe of the country has revealed the interesting thing she was made to do for her husband.

The new bride noted that her mother gave her some fishes to cook as her husband's first meal and ensured it was done with firewood.

She was also made to pour powder on her body and wear beads as well as tie wrapper. In a TikTok video, she knelt before her husband as she served him the firewood-prepared meal.

Her husband was also required to tie a wrapper as he ate his wife's food. She wrote underneath the video:

"In line with the Isoko tradition, my mother gave me some fish to cook my husband's first meal. Emphasis was placed on cooking with firewood, pouring powder on my body, wearing beads and tying wrapper . Husband man was not spared too. He was instructed to tie a wrapper while being served by his new bride."

Social media reactions

Pinky Egbuna said:

"A friend of mine did this too. She is from nnobi in Anambra state."

Adedoyin❤ said:

"Lmaooo this is so funny and the way the both of you were smiling all through."

Christina said:

"Are they whining me, which tradition are they talking about."

Efemena said:

"I’m isoko but never heard of this what part of isoko are you."

Anemo Magara said:

"Na all these things make me say I go marry white man."

