Mixed reactions have trailed a video shared online showing an embarrassing moment at a wedding occasion

The couple was at the point of cutting their wedding cake when the table lost its balance and threw off the edible

Some social media users read meanings to the unexpected fall, describing it as a bad omen and a sign of bad things for the couple

A couple's wedding occasion recorded a sad highlight they definitely would not have seen coming.

A short video from the wedding shared by @amponsahjoyce4 on TikTok showed the moment the couple's cake fell off a table.

It crashed to the floor. Photo Credit: TikTok/@amponsahjoyce4

The couple appeared to be at the point of cutting it as they were flanked by some people.

In seconds, smiles turned to shock as the table lost its balance and down came the cake. They all looked at the scattered cake with surprise written on their faces while a man tried to salvage what was left of it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

bsacollectibles said:

"Awww, this is a bad omen. I pray for God's grace for you!"

KING_KYLE said:

"Oh this hurts serious,,, I’m into Events decorating and it’s a shame but I’ll advise the decorator never to use the cocktail table as a cake table."

@Israel’s king said:

"When your client insist on using a cocktail table instead of a cake table to cut down cost."

user761272197892 said:

"Those saying bad sign are funny …this is a bad table setting…if it’s a bad sign the marriage won’t get to this stage."

QueenYaaba said:

"It is not a bad set up table from the decoration is what they are money can afford is what they get."

Evolve_Nelia said:

"Was deliberately cos eeeiii the one who did the cake settings should have known better."

AnniiBaebii said:

'The marriage has already village people are at work."

