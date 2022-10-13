A lovely moment from a military wedding captured in a video has elicited heartwarming reactions online

At the wedding, the groom who is a military man treated his bride like a queen as his military colleagues all prostrated for her along with him

Social media users like the bride gushed over the stunning military demonstration as their shared thoughts on marriages to force men

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a military groom and his boys prostrating for the bride at a wedding.

The short clip shared on TikTok showed the bride on an elevated place as she returned her groom's military salute to her.

They prostrated before the bride. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kunlegee

Source: UGC

The groom in a military outfit turned his back on her as he marched to the other end to reveal his fellow force men all standing in an organised fashion and wearing uniforms too.

In split seconds, the military men stepped forward, removed their caps and prostrated for the bride. She looked blown away and could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is not clear where and when the military wedding went down.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

vi ck121 said:

"No matter how beautiful it looks i can't marry a soldier my dad would leave home for years..my mom is a strong woman."

Fatumah said:

"This the testimony that many people were talking of So God you are Great."

ikwenpriceless said:

"As i dey look my future like this be like say nah millitary man ‍ i won marry now ooooooo ."

prettyslim078 said:

"I was hoping for this until I got breakfast from my military date ,. congratulations sis."

Heavenly P said:

"Chaiiii this is so sweeeeetttsee me smiling like fish."

Emmavershiyi said:

"I am obsess with military weddings its beautiful but i don't like military men."

user6599690641515 said:

"This is beautiful ..

"But it's takes the heart of a strong woman to marry a military man."

Military woman gets married in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a military woman had walked down the aisle in a grand fashion.

During the ceremony, men of the force brought their band crew as they ushered the event with their basses and trumpets.

At a point, co-female soldiers did a parade and marched to the bride dressed in her regalia. They presented a sword to her as a mark of honour. Soldiers formed walls along both sides of the aisle, using their swords to create a parabolic cover and the groom and his wife walked through.

Source: Legit.ng