Another Ukrainian couple have married each other on the frontline of Vladimir Putin's war currently raging in Ukraine

The couple who wants their identity protected first met in 2015 while fighting in Dombas but somehow lost touch

The latest invasion of Ukraine by Russia reunited the coupe as they met again and decided to get married before going back to fight in Kyiv

A Ukrainian couple has tied the knot before going back to the frontline to continue fighting. They are the second Ukrainian couple to get married at the frontline as Ukraine battles to wade off unprovoked aggression from Putin-led Russia.

The couple first met in Dombas in 2015 but were said to have lost touch. They have united again when they saw each other fighting the Russians in Kyiv, Daily Mail reports.

The couple celebrated their love in Kyiv, Ukraine the midst of chaos. Photo credit: EPA/@dailymail

Couple goes back to fight after the wedding

The couple was married at a hospital in Brovary, an outskirt of Kyiv. But there were headed for war after their union was sealed. For security reasons, the couple's names are protected.

Reacting, the bride said:

"There is a hard time ahead of us, so we decided to do it now."

The interesting story of the couple's marriage has been shared on Instagram by @dailymail.

See the post below:

Ukrainian military volunteers gets married at the frontline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Ukrainian couple who are both volunteers in the army got married in the frontline.

The couple tied the knot at a military checkpoint in Kyiv, the country's capital. Their story got many people emotional on the internet.

Those present at the wedding included the Mayor of Kyiv and a former world heavyweight boxing champion, Vitaliy Klitschko.

Source: Legit.ng