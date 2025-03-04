Social media users have reacted to a Nigerian lady's chat with her former boyfriend on WhatsApp

The lady said she missed her ex-boyfriend and decided to text him, telling him about how she feels

Her former boyfriend was not having it and begged her to let him be, accusing her of trying to chase clout

A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions after releasing her chat with her ex-boyfriend named Richard.

She posted the chat on TikTok, saying she had missed him and decided to text him on WhatsApp.

"Baby, I miss you," she texted him and her ex tackled her.

He accused her of cloning his phone and begged her to let him have his peace. Richard accused his ex-girlfriend of unblocking him and professing love to him to chase clout.

"This thing that you'll unblock me and profess love to me.

"Then block me again should stop this year," he warned.

Internet users who read the chat urged her to let him be.

People urge her to leave her ex-boyfriend

Valeri__e said:

"Women in male-dominated fields. I love it!"

ohh_jay🌹❤️ said:

"Chisom Abeg let this Boy be...he needs peace."

HM 🇳🇬 said:

"Leave reachard alone naaaa😂 haven’t you done enough ?"

B🖤I🖤G🖤P🖤R🖤E🖤S🖤H said:

"Please don't leave him yet and don't give him peace."

JojoFavvy said:

"You’ve traumatized this guy 😫enough please let him be."

Mother! 🪭🪷 said:

"Please unclone his phone 😭 I feel bad for him already."

Joy🦅❤️👅 said:

"Spiritual wife let this young man move on in peace."

Fhee🦋 said:

"Chisom don’t ever let him move on in peace."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who unblocked her ex-boyfriend after one year had displayed their WhatsApp chat.

Lady sends painful message to ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had sent a painful message to her ex-boyfriend, who has a pregnant wife and a child.

The heartbroken lady expressed sadness that she can't get over the pain. In the text, it appeared her ex-boyfriend wanted to return to her life despite having a pregnant wife and a kid. She kicked against his move and vowed never to forgive him.

"...Please u have a wife now and people keep telling me that her belle is out, so I don't know what u want me to do. U re taking care of her and what u could do fr me when I was there so is it now u will do it...I swear with my womb and life I will never forgive you in this life," a part of her message read.

Source: Legit.ng