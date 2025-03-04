Following a misunderstanding with his wife, a worried Nigerian dad enlisted the help of his daughter

The man begged her to assist him in talking to his vexed wife, who has refused to reply his messages

The man's daughter made public her WhatsApp chat with her father where he begged her for assistance and got many talking

A worried Nigerian dad has turned to his daughter for help over his misunderstanding with his wife, her step mum.

The lady, whose mum is late, posted her WhatsApp chat with her father and elicited reactions online.

"I message her yesterday no respond, I wan to tell you, oti ndowuru truly," the man lamented in his chat with his daughter.

His daughter funnily scolded him for his restlessness but the man continued to entreat her to speak to her step mum on his behalf.

He threatened her to help him so he does not die.

The lady's chat with her father has gone viral on TikTok, with some people tackling her for posting it online.

Read their chat below:

People beg on her dad's behalf

Khadijah Adekanmbi said:

"Baba said Talk to her if you don't want me to die."

KATE said:

"Please tell her to talk to daddy ooo so that our daddy will not die ooo🤲 daddy the lover man."

Teemah Cakes_moore😍 said:

"Abeg leave daddy oo😂😂shey you go help us beg abi make we find another person wey go help us."

blackdiva76 said:

"Aunty Esther should be careful oo,she can't be stressing daddy oo."

Abba’s Beloved🤎! said:

"Please have you talked to her?😩 Don’t let daddy die o.''

ms_opeyemi22 said:

"The day my dad go chop breakfast like this ehnn😂🤲I go first roll for floor still cun do giveaway join😂🤲that man too dey do."

Omowumi🥰 said:

"Pls do his wish, it’s not easy to be alone. A woman can decided to be single forever but not easy for a man especially at his age plus he may be lonely. Biko help daddy."

🫧She’s Tife✝️🌈🤍 said:

"But do you really have to post this about your dad? He trusted you but you brought it on social media all because of what ? Ko really make sense fr."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a frustrated dad had appealed to his little daughter to allow him spend time with his wife at night.

Man feigns sickness after wife travelled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had pretended to be sick after his wife travelled.

The man's daughter shared a video of her dad's theatric performance in a bid to garner sympathy from his wife, who went to visit her parents.

His exaggerated expressions and funny performance in the clip left viewers in stitches as they praised his acting skills.

