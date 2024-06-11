A Nigerian woman called out to her son to assist her in picking beans but got an unexpected reply

The young man refused to help his mother pick beans on the ground, that his steeze would be affected

The short mother-son moment caught on camera left many internet users in stitches, especially its ending

A young man amused people after refusing to pick beans for his mother because of his steeze.

In a short TikTok clip, his mother, who spoke in Yoruba, called him to help her select beans.

He refused to help her pick beans. Photo Credit: @thatboimarvel

Source: TikTok

Without any hesitation, the young man refused and replied her:

"Wetin go come do my steeze?"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@thatboimarvel even corrected his mother for not saying 'steeze' correctly.

At the end of the short TikTok clip, the young man lamented that his mum served others the cooked beans, save for him.

He had a bread in his hand. His mum funnily replied from the background, telling him to eat the bread with his 'steeze'.

What is steeze?

According to WikiHow, Steeze is slang for stylish and easy. It also refers to a person's unique or distinctive way of doing things or dress style. For the past few days, the word 'steeze' has become trendy on social media.

It is unclear what led to its sudden usage trend, but 'steeze' is the trending word on the Nigerian internet right now.

Legit.ng reported that traders had quoted beans at a new price across markets

Watch the video below:

Steeze trend sparks reactions

DJ_GBOLLY said:

"Make I con dey beg my mama on top beans wetin go con do my steeze."

alayo14 said:

"Seh ki steeze mummy nah wa drop.

"Mummy gan Omo lile."

:-) Mr Good Vibes :-) said:

"Use the Steeze chop bread,drink maximum composure ontop am."

Layor❤️‍ said:

"Nah me be this yesterday ebi reeh pami anyways."

Precious❤️ said:

"Why you Dey complain? Remain compose and maintain your steeze."

Coco said:

"You Dey ask mumsy for beans ke? You don loose guard your Steeze eje. You for just dey chop the bread like that."

Kalus01 said:

"Bread and steeze dey sweet ehn I don chop am before."

blessing❤️ said:

"If mummy give you the beans, wetin go con do her steeze."

Enioluwa gifted cooked beans on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that influencer Enioluwa was gifted cooked beans as a birthday present.

The food enthusiast's friends surprised him with an unusual birthday package consisting of cooked beans, garri, and 20-naira notes.

In his caption, he jokingly noted that while most people celebrate their birthdays with cakes, he prefers the beans and garri his friends brought. In the video, Enioluwa can be seen with a large dish of cooked beans and a medium sack of garri.

Source: Legit.ng