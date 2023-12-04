A Nigerian woman was full of joy when she received a beautiful artwork from an artist noted for drawing strangers

The woman was at the Apata Market, Ibadan, where she sells oranges, when the artist drew her within minutes

The mother expressed her joy with a beautiful smile and even offered to pay the artist, but he rejected the money

A street artist made an impressive artwork for a woman who sells oranges at Apata Market, Ibadan.

The old woman was sitting beside her tray of oranges when the artist came around and drew her.

The woman offered to pay for the art, but the artist declined. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

Source: TikTok

It happened within a few minutes as the artist brought out his pencil and paper and got to work.

When he handed the artwork to her, the old woman was surprised to see her face on the paper.

She smiled happily and even offered money to the artist as a token of her appreciation, but he rejected the payment.

In a reaction, the artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, told Legit.ng:

"It took her by surprise when I handed over the drawing to her. She was very happy and even offered me money."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions as old woman gets free artwork

@Olayinka adewole said:

"As you always put smiles on there face you shall not cry also."

@Anikky Gold said:

"She's so happy."

@AdeNIYI commented:

"Much love brother."

@Timeless_Creative said:

"Amazing! The woman wanted to pay for it."

Artist draws a bus conductor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian street artist drew a bus conductor.

The artist did it so fast, and it took the conductor by surprise.

When the conductor saw the lovely drawing, he smiled broadly.

Kuli kuli seller gets N5k from street artist

Also, in another story, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant street artist made a beautiful artwork of a woman who sells kuli kuli, and she was excited to receive it.

After he posted the artwork on social media, a fan of his sent him the sum of N5,000 to give to the kuli kuli seller.

A TikTok video showed when the woman got the money, and she jumped up in uncontrollable excitement.

Source: Legit.ng