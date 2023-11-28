An older Oyinbo woman who married a young black man said it was not a bad thing if the man married her for her money

In a trending video which has over 5000 comments, the woman said she is fully aware that her husband has a second wife

In fact, she has already bought Christmas clothes for her co-wife's children and dismissed the notion that the man is using her

An older Oyinbo woman has said she is very happy with the younger black man she married.

In a video shared on the TikTok handle of @wakicki, the woman said she loves her husband, and he also loves her.

The woman said she is the first wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@wakicki.

Source: TikTok

The woman was responding to insinuations from some social media users who said the man was using her to take care of his family back home.

She said some people are claiming her man married her because she had money and not because of true love.

However, the woman said clearly that she was aware that her husband has a second wife.

In fact, she said she had bought things that would be given to the other wife and her children during the Christmas season.

While it is not clear if she was joking, the woman said she would sell her house to take care of the man's children from his second wife.

The older Oyinbo woman said she understands African culture, which is why it falls on her to take care of her man's second wife because she is the first wife.

Some said the woman and her husband had been together for a long time and that they were just taunting those who wouldn't allow them to rest. However, Legit.ng could not confirm this, but many of their followers apparently believe them judging from the comments on the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Oyinbo woman pets her black husband

@user7273803598231 said:

"Omo na juju my guy use ooooh...oyinbo don enter one chance."

@Floxy Molokwu said:

"This is not love, don't sell your house for his kids. find him a job. his a lazy man. African men takes care of their wives."

@DeFlex asked:

"Do you want another husband please."

