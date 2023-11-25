An aide worker who plies his trade in the UK revealed how much he made in a day after taking care of an old man

The man said he recently got the job after a relative informed him of an opening, and he didn't waste time grabbing the opportunity

According to him, the job pays him 200 pounds daily which is about N204k in today's official exchange rate

A Nigerian man living in the UK earned N204k in a day after hustling as an aide worker.

The man posted a video on TikTok to share his story but said it was not easy because he had to take care of an old man.

The man said he took care of an old man and earned N204k. Photo credit: TikTok/@jectimicomedy.

Source: TikTok

According to the man named Timi, he was introduced to the job by a relative, and he wasted no table in grabbing the opportunity because of the huge amount involved.

The job involved taking care of an old man who he said has some mental problems. He said he is employed to take the man to the toilet and clean him up afterwards.

Timi said he was paid N204k after spending only 12 hours on it. The video he posted showed him wearing an apron and other protective gear.

With a salary of N204k per day, Timi would be pocketing N6.1 million a month if he maintains the job.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as man earns N204k in the UK

@Rocket Science said:

"I'm interested in doing that job for 10 years."

@Meera Jay said:

"Some of them have hidden cameras. Be careful."

@Blessing Boluwatife Adeniji reacted:

"I hope they don’t see this video though."

@Idristeemileyin said:

"I like this bro. He no dey shame for him hustle."

@princessdammy__ said:

"In the USA you’re going straight to jail for this video alone."

Nurse reveals her salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a nurse in Canada opened up about how much she earns hourly, monthly and yearly.

TikTok user, @aloine86 posted a video telling people how she works 36 hours a week to earn a living as a nurse.

She explained to her followers that she earns N11,600 per hour, N1.6 million per month and N18.8 million per year.

Source: Legit.ng