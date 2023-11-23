A man who demonstrated an exemplary act of honesty has been posted on social media and celebrated by Nigerians

The man is identified as Victor Obinna Nwokoma, and he works as a security man at a microfinance bank in Ogun state

Obinna was said to have picked N62,000 belonging to a customer of the bank, and he promptly returned it to the authorities

A bank security man has been singled out for special accolades after he demonstrated great honesty.

The honest man, identified as Victor Obinna Nwokoma, picked N62,000 from the floor of the building where he works.

The security man has been praised for his honesty. Photo credit: Twitter/@lollypeezle and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The money was said to belong to a bank customer who apparently came to collect a loan from the microfinance bank located in Ogun state.

Instead of keeping the money for himself, Obinna promptly returned it to the rightful owner.

Sharing the heartwarming story on Twitter, Lola Okunrin wrote:

"This Security Guard, Obinna Nwokoma, returned the 62k he saw on the floor outside a Microfinance Bank in Abeokuta. Apparently, a market woman who came to collect loan at the bank tripped on her way out with the money falling without her knowledge. I celebrate good people."

After he posted the story, many Nigerians praised Obinna for his honesty. Some of them promised to send him monetary gifts.

Nigerians praise Obinna

@medlat35 said:

"The 62k might look small but it meant a lot (if not the whole world) to the owner. God bless and elevate this security man."

@Timmydennyd said:

"People with integrity deserve all the best but life throws the opposite. God bless Oga Obi Nwannem."

@Oladhapo_17 commented:

"God bless you Mr Obinna. You're a man of integrity."

@Ralphdegrea8 said:

"I always believed there are still very good and righteous people among us."

@Ifiokslaughter said:

"Wise decision. A man with good home training and conscience. Abeg if you can get his details, I get one rough 10k for am."

