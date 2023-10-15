A touching video shows the moment a woman who appeared to be on her way to an important journey fell from a motorcycle

The woman fell because the motorcycle rider entered a flooded area of the road and got stuck in the brownish water

The video showing how she crashed from the bike went viral and got many comments from TikTok users

A video shows the moment a woman fell off a bike and got soaked in brownish water on the road.

In the video posted on TikTok by @jab0010, the woman appeared to be on her way to an imported place when the incident happened.

The woman fell after the bike entered a flooded road. Photo credit: TikTok/@jab0010.

The video captured how the Okada man encountered a flooded road and tried desperately to manoeuvre his way out.

His efforts to ride out of the flooded portion of the road failed as he got stuck, leading to the woman falling off.

People watch in surprise as woman falls from a bike

It was only when the woman fell that the bike started moving, and the biker rode away from the water.

The woman's dress was soaked by the brownish flood water. Those who were present shouted when they saw what happened.

The video generated a lot of comments after it was posted on TikTok.

Reactions as lady falls into flood water on her way to church

@favour 281 said:

"I know deep down this boda guy was dying of laughter."

@emeraldmaish reacted:

"Always hold the rider's coat in such situations. If I go down, we go down."

@Julie natsug said:

"Maybe she's a government teacher."

@Domix commented:

"Sorry, Mummy G.O. See you in church on Sunday, giving testimony."

@AARMY said:

"The Lady there also has a big heart. You see this amount of water and sit down as if nothing had happened."

@Ronnesskki said:

"The bike man be like. You've reached your destination. Thanks for riding with us."

