A funny lady on TikTok shared a video of her husband, showing people his receding hairline

The lady was seen touching her man's head as she expressed how she felt about it

The video sparked a lot of reactions on TikTok as netizens asked the lady to allow her man to rest

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A funny lady on TikTok is wondering how she fell in love with a man who has a bald head

The lady took to her handle, @macadaskincare_hair, to make the funny remarks in the presence of her man.

The lady said her man had a bald head. Photo credit: TikTok/@macadaskincare_hair.

Source: TikTok

In the video, she touched her man's head and showed that he lacked hair in some areas of his head.

She turned and bent his head for people to see the spots where hair was sparse.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The lady captioned the video:

"The moment I look at my husband's bald hair. Na wisdom full this head oooh, ut the man don tire for me, I swear."

Her husband did not say a word as she showed his bald head to the camera.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a man's bald hair

Funny reactions have followed the video after it went viral.

@user8788872274884 said:

"This is my costumer ooo. Come madam treat that man with respect ooo."

@famousodoh94 said:

"Allow the bald men to breathe. A bald man is not a bad man."

@Adorable said:

"I swear this is funny. Your husband’s expression is very funny."

@vicky micheal commented:

"Nah watin I dey ask myself for where my guy dey."

@nekky said:

"And he just willingly bent his head. God bless you both lovely couple."

@michaelmil94 said:

"Wetin be this? E don reach this level?"

@Mrs Amara remarked:

"This is me checking my husband's bald hair."

Lady's long hair causes stir on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who braided her hair into a long ponytail was seen parading the streets.

People who saw her watched with amazement as the hair followed her behind like a rope.

When the video emerged on TikTok, those who saw it referred to the lady as Rapunzel.

Source: Legit.ng