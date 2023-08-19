A crowd gathered around as a young Nigerian man surprisingly bathed a boy in a river like he was a child

According to the man, the boy doesn't like water so they had to forcefully take him for the river bath

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people tried to understand why he dreaded water, while some defended him

A video of a man forcefully bathing a boy in a river has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the man explained that they had to take the boy to the river because he doesn't like water.

He was bathed forcefully. Photo Credit: @kemination

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the boy looked displeased as the man forcefully bathed him with soap while the crowd gathered around looked on, with some recording with their phones.

According to the man, everyone was eventually happy that the boy was bathed, adding that they spoilt his charm. Reacting to the video, some people thought the boy may have a water allergy.

It is not clear if the video was a social media stunt or clout chasing.

Watch the video below:

People react to the bathing video

Bibi said:

"Bro literally said “no be for my side you go dy smell.“

Abby_jara said:

"I even like as una kari am go river, if he wan faint make him faint."

Confidence innocent said:

"The water self fear me , cus am scared of water , talk more of when u carry me enter I go just faint , I feel for the guy sha."

~Badboicleva said:

"Una dey use style bath soap for daytime update no dey finish."

Merry py said:

"Hope u guys know there is something called water allergy.

"Some people are allergic to water but illiteracy will not let Nigerians know just the way they call autistic people imbeciles."

Queen pearl said:

"If he dey bath everytime him skin go wornout."

Source: Legit.ng