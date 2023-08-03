A mild drama ensued as about five people tried to put a wedding dress on a plus-size bride on the D-day

They wore a paper bag over the bride's head in a smart attempt to make the fine gown fit in easily

Mixed reactions trailed the video showing how the five folks combined their efforts to make the bride's day

An emerging video has shown the behind the scene struggle of a plus-size bride to fit into her wedding dress.

Okobioko, the Facebook page which shared the video, noted that the bride went through a lot to wear her wedding gown.

In the clip, five people combined to get the attire on the bride but faced difficulty. Along the line, a paper bag was worn over the bride's head in a bid to ease the process.

The bride kept her cool as the folks worked on tightening her wedding dress after it was eventually worn on her.

The tail end of the clip showed the bride looking lovely in the dress as she danced with the groom.

Netizens share their thoughts on the plus-size bride

Diarah Sesay said:

"At the end of the day it was worthwhile because her smile make it all awe and magical congratulations God bless your wedding."

Henry Merry said:

"I always told myself that my wedding gown will be ball luxury gown ..when the time came..I went for to fit the gown a day to my wedding..omoh the stress of wearing it,the heaviness..it was dragging me down..na once I change am..I told the lady to give me a lighter one .I don't like stress abeg."

Annie N'Djaneye said:

"She is very beautiful, but personaly i will spare my self all this wahala.. sometimes even wearing jeans IS too much work for me..."

Oluwadamilola Samuel said:

"God I beg o, I'm 60kg at 25 and I'm still looking for a way to lose weight to get a man. God of favor locate me too."

Sylvia Imasuen said:

"I don't know how some people will open their mouths and comment rubbish on this perfect wedding dress

"This couple is a very perfect combination.

"Congratulations to them sending love from Edo state."

Catherine Terseer Amase said:

"I no understand,her real size no dey mkt abi na suffer she just wan suffer? This kind body na to sew your own wedding gown nahh anh anh."

Bee Hill said:

"Yesu! Does she or do they think about her health? That size is not healthy. I will use my upcoming wedding as motivation to get healthy. But to each his own. Just remember you heart will not be smiling as it is likely overworked."

Source: Legit.ng