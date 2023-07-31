A Ugandan man appointed as a magistrate in June 2023 has been caught writing a law examination for his girlfriend

The man, identified as Semwogerere Ammaari was arrested and handed over to the police to face charges

Unfortunately for him, Semwogerere was caught in the act, and he has now been relieved of his appointment by the Judicial Service Commission, Uganda

A man has been arrested in Uganda for impersonation after sitting an examination for his girlfriend.

The man, Semwogerere Ammaari, also known as Mukisa Anthony, was arrested at the Law Development Centre, LCD, Uganda, the Nile Post reports.

The man went to sit an examination for his girlfriend in Ugandan.

Semwogerere, who was appointed as court magistrate in June 2023, went to sit for the law examination on behalf of his girlfriend, Irene Mutonyi.

Law Development Centre, Uganda confirms arrest of Semwogerere

Commenting on the development, LDC director Frank Nigel Othembi said:

“We reported the matter to the Police and he has been charged with two counts of uttering a false document contrary to Section 351 of the Penal Code Act and Impersonation contrary to Section 381 of the Penal Code Act and remanded to prison till August, 3, 2023. We will ensure that this case is prosecuted fully to its conclusion, including all other culpable persons.

“LDC is currently conducting final written examinations across all its three Campuses- Kampala, Lira and Mbarara. LDC does not condone any act of examination malpractice. We will continue with our zero tolerance policy towards any such conduct.”

He will no longer be a magistrate, says Ugandan Judicial Service Commission

In a Twitter post, the Ugandan Judicial Service Commission said the man's appointment would be terminated.

Part of the news release reads:

“Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa was appointed a judicial officer on June 12, 2023 by the Judicial Service Commission alongside 86 other persons to the position of Magistrate Grade One on probation. Mr Semwogerere will not be employed into the Judiciary Service."

