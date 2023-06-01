A lady who just graduated from university celebrated her graduation in a way that touched many people on TikTok

The lady rushed with happiness to meet her mother, who was by the roadside as she celebrated with her

TikTok users also gathered in the comment section to celebrate with the lady after she posted the video

A video shows a lady celebrating with joy after she graduated from the university.

TikTok user, @pretty.queen.bella took to the platform to express her joy after finishing her last paper.

The lady celebrated with her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@pretty.queen.bella.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady was seen dancing with so much happiness and joy to where her mother was when she finished her paper.

Her mother was standing by the roadside when she went to meet her and gave her a marker to sign on her white shirt.

She then hugged her mother tightly and passionately before continuing with her dance. She said in the video's caption that she went to thank her mother.

Her words:

"My mother never disappoints. On my way to thank her my mum."

People watched with admiration and smiles as mother and daughter revelled in happiness.

Meanwhile, multiple reactions trailed the video as many people took to the comment section to congratulate her. Many of them said the lady looked like her mother.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users reaction to video of university graduate

@Favour candy said:

"You look like your mom."

@joyprettyjoy6 commented:

"You just got yourself a new follower more grace fine girl."

@Naomismart said:

"Congratulations, darling."

@user1063142646051

"Congratulations to you dear. May this happiness never seize in your life and mom's own."

@joyprettyjoy6 said:

"7 years no be beans."

Source: Legit.ng