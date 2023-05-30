In a remarkable display of breaking gender barriers, a young lady has captured the hearts and admiration of many as she fearlessly took on a traditionally male-dominated profession

A video showcasing her skills, work ethic, and joyful spirit has been making waves online, shedding light on her inspiring journey in an industry where women are rarely seen

Encouraging comments flooded in, urging her to continue excelling in her chosen profession, as some applauded her as a role model for aspiring girls

A young lady's determination and passion for her work have won the hearts and support of many TikTok users.

The video shared by @cathykoutchangban captured a young lady amidst a group of colleagues as she diligently worked in an uncompleted building, meticulously fixing the POP ( Plaster of Paris) ceiling.

Young does men Jobs to survive: Photo Source: TikTok/@cathykoutchangban

Dressed in her work attire, she was seen fearlessly on a ladder and deftly handling tools with expertise that commands attention.

Amidst the laborious task of fixing POP, she was engaged in light-hearted moments, laughing and playing alongside her male counterparts.

Netizens praised the young lady's skills and determination, recognising the significance of her presence in a field traditionally dominated by men.

Despite societal expectations and biases, they applauded her courage to pursue her passions.

Social Media Reactions:

@emmanewlq said:

"More grace."

@abdalrahmanalal22 said:

"Where are you come from."

@wisemanrawlings said:

"Wow, nice"

@user90676175732195 said:

"I love her determination; soon you will be in the big construction sites in Europe, so you will be validated."

@ekouekoudoyor379 said:

"Courage to you, my sister; you are the most beautiful gift from God to your parents,"

@daipajc said:

"Congratulations, princess there is nothing nobler than fighting for a bright future."

@pjr088 said:

"Wow....true definition of wife material."

Watch Video:

Source: Legit.ng