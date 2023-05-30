Global site navigation

"She's Breaking Barriers": Reactions as Young Lady Shows off Her Profession as Plasterer, Video Goes Viral
by  Pelumi Adeniyi
  • In a remarkable display of breaking gender barriers, a young lady has captured the hearts and admiration of many as she fearlessly took on a traditionally male-dominated profession
  • A video showcasing her skills, work ethic, and joyful spirit has been making waves online, shedding light on her inspiring journey in an industry where women are rarely seen
  • Encouraging comments flooded in, urging her to continue excelling in her chosen profession, as some applauded her as a role model for aspiring girls

A young lady's determination and passion for her work have won the hearts and support of many TikTok users.

The video shared by @cathykoutchangban captured a young lady amidst a group of colleagues as she diligently worked in an uncompleted building, meticulously fixing the POP ( Plaster of Paris) ceiling.

Hard working young girl does men Jobs to survive
Young does men Jobs to survive: Photo Source: TikTok/@cathykoutchangban
Source: TikTok

Dressed in her work attire, she was seen fearlessly on a ladder and deftly handling tools with expertise that commands attention.

Amidst the laborious task of fixing POP, she was engaged in light-hearted moments, laughing and playing alongside her male counterparts.

Netizens praised the young lady's skills and determination, recognising the significance of her presence in a field traditionally dominated by men.

Despite societal expectations and biases, they applauded her courage to pursue her passions.

Social Media Reactions:

@emmanewlq said:

"More grace."

@abdalrahmanalal22 said:

"Where are you come from."

@wisemanrawlings said:

"Wow, nice"

@user90676175732195 said:

"I love her determination; soon you will be in the big construction sites in Europe, so you will be validated."

@ekouekoudoyor379 said:

"Courage to you, my sister; you are the most beautiful gift from God to your parents,"

@daipajc said:

"Congratulations, princess there is nothing nobler than fighting for a bright future."

@pjr088 said:

"Wow....true definition of wife material."

Watch Video:

Hardworking Nigerian Lady Who Works as Painter Shines

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a hardworking lady who works as a painter.

A Nigerian lady who works as a painter has inspired many people online with her fantastic energy at work.

In a short clip, she was seen painting a house, and she did so well that she has been highly praised on social media.

Source: Legit.ng

