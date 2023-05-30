"She's Breaking Barriers": Reactions as Young Lady Shows off Her Profession as Plasterer, Video Goes Viral
- In a remarkable display of breaking gender barriers, a young lady has captured the hearts and admiration of many as she fearlessly took on a traditionally male-dominated profession
- A video showcasing her skills, work ethic, and joyful spirit has been making waves online, shedding light on her inspiring journey in an industry where women are rarely seen
- Encouraging comments flooded in, urging her to continue excelling in her chosen profession, as some applauded her as a role model for aspiring girls
A young lady's determination and passion for her work have won the hearts and support of many TikTok users.
The video shared by @cathykoutchangban captured a young lady amidst a group of colleagues as she diligently worked in an uncompleted building, meticulously fixing the POP ( Plaster of Paris) ceiling.
Dressed in her work attire, she was seen fearlessly on a ladder and deftly handling tools with expertise that commands attention.
Amidst the laborious task of fixing POP, she was engaged in light-hearted moments, laughing and playing alongside her male counterparts.
Netizens praised the young lady's skills and determination, recognising the significance of her presence in a field traditionally dominated by men.
Despite societal expectations and biases, they applauded her courage to pursue her passions.
Social Media Reactions:
@emmanewlq said:
"More grace."
@abdalrahmanalal22 said:
"Where are you come from."
@wisemanrawlings said:
"Wow, nice"
@user90676175732195 said:
"I love her determination; soon you will be in the big construction sites in Europe, so you will be validated."
@ekouekoudoyor379 said:
"Courage to you, my sister; you are the most beautiful gift from God to your parents,"
@daipajc said:
"Congratulations, princess there is nothing nobler than fighting for a bright future."
@pjr088 said:
"Wow....true definition of wife material."
Watch Video:
Hardworking Nigerian Lady Who Works as Painter Shines
In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a hardworking lady who works as a painter.
A Nigerian lady who works as a painter has inspired many people online with her fantastic energy at work.
In a short clip, she was seen painting a house, and she did so well that she has been highly praised on social media.
Source: Legit.ng