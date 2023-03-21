A funny clip of two Nigerians who made a video announcing that they are no longer part of Nigeria has warmed hearts

In the video, the man and woman could be seen seriously explaining why they want to tear their passport, only for them to start laughing in the end

It was a video made about some Nigerians who tore their passports because they were not satisfied with the outcome of the presidential election

After the general election, which took place from February 25 to March 18, there have been videos of some Nigerians tearing their passports because they were not satisfied with the outcome of the polls.

The couple also decided to join the trend, but they did not go as far as tearing their passport as their video was to mimic others.

A funny couple mimics Nigerians tearing their passports. Photo credit: @gossip_mill Source: TikTok

The couple feigned anger and disappointment while addressing people in front of the camera, so it may be believed that they were angry until the end.

They began to laugh

Just when one was waiting for them to tear their passport, they retracted their statement and began to laugh.

Many social media users who reacted to the video found the clip funny.

@olasboy25 reacts:

"They will still come home."

@efomie1 said:

"I hope Nigerian foreign office is taking notes of the participants!"

@gbebesky1973 also said:

"But who stole the mandate?"

@victoiree747 wrote:

"Its how we take something that's so serious and then turn it into a joke smh we deserve what we get."

@a.l.p.h.a.m.e.r.k.y also reacted:

"I think say marriage na If one person no get sense, the other person go help am...These two be like dem no go help oo."

