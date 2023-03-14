A Nigerian lady decided to ask her father to voice one of her TikTok video, but his delivery made the video to go viral

In the video, the lady was applying makeup on her face, and her father took time to explain what she was doing

A lot of young people who have seen the video on TikTok have described it as priceless and lovely to watch

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian dad who performed a voice-over for one of his daughter's TikTok videos has gone viral.

The lady, @that_weird_gyal, said she told her father to help her and voice her make-up video.

The dad went viral after voicing his daughter's video. Photo credit: TikTok/@that_weird_gyal.

Source: TikTok

The man did not refuse as he picked up the task and performed the voice-over in a way that made the video to go viral.

Man praised on TikTok for voicing his daughter's video

While his daughter applied makeup to her face, the man explained each stage of the make-up session.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He did not entirely know the names of the items used for make-up, but he described them the best way he could.

The most exciting part was when the lady was done, and the man said he was thankful to God because of how beautiful his daughter was.

Young people are reacting to the video with funny comments, but they have described it as priceless.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mhightyquinxter said:

"See my daughter Favour …with her beautiful face… and her natural hair … thank God."

@Joanna commented:

“Making her face to be changing from time to time."

@Brimak said:

“She’s applying eyelashes under her eyebrow."

@puritydolce reacted:

"Best commentator voice-over."

@haliyahakorede8 said:

"I can not know the name of all these things."

@AbikeShugaa said:

"They always Thank God for everything. And it’s cute."

@SomaDactor commented:

"My daughter face is changing from time to time."

Man goes viral after braiding daughter's hair

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man braided his daughter's hair, and the moment was captured in a video.

The man took time and patiently braided the hair with love and fatherly care.

He was praised on TikTok for being a good father.

Source: Legit.ng