A Nigerian woman who is pregnant went for a scan, and she was reliably told she would have a baby girl

But when she went for another scan in the 36th week of pregnancy, she was told that she should expect a baby boy

She was completely surprised because she has already bought baby things and the things she bought are for a girl

A video shows a pregnant woman who has been told to expect a baby boy instead of the girl initially revealed by a scan.

In a video posted on TikTok by @amoduoluwadamilol, the Nigerian woman said a 27th to 32nd-week scan revealed that she would have a baby girl.

The mother revealed that based on the information given by the initial scan, she went on to buy baby items for a baby girl.

Expectant mum set to have baby boy

However, another scan done in the 36th week of the pregnancy has shown that she is going to have a baby boy instead of a girl.

She has expressed huge surprise at the latest turn of events. She is saying the whole thing looks like a joke to her.

A lot of people reacted to the video after she posted it and some are telling her to see it as a miracle. Some women also shared a similar experience.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Faith Markus said:

"With the present prices of baby things, sister wear am the gown like that o. We will understand."

@felixlaura372 commented:

"I pray my scan tells me it's a baby boy by God's grace."

@user614924982600 said:

"Thank God your own tell. Mine was a girl until I deliver and saw a boy. I was like hey boy how come."

@Bina8575490780325 reacted:

"Please can scan mistake a baby boy for a girl?"

@user4018112261148 said:

"I prophesy this to myself. Let it turn into a boy."

