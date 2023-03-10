A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to expose a married man who was asking her out non-stop

The man claimed he wanted a serious relationship with her, not knowing that she was aware that he was married

When the lady even confronted him with a wedding picture, the man refused to own up to being married

A Nigerian lady identified as Obi Clara Ogochukwu has exposed chats of a married man who has been on her neck for a relationship.

Taking to the Facebook group Rant HQ Extention, Clara wondered why her fellow woman would call her, threatening to deal with her.

Married man denies having a wife. Photo Credit: JohnnyGreig, The Good Brigade, Facebook/Obi Clara Ogochukwu

Source: Getty Images

From Clara's chats, their conversation seemed to be going fine initially until she learned about his marital status.

When she confronted him by asking him about his wife, the man denied being married. Despite being presented with a wedding picture believed to be his, he refused to admit being a married man.

The lady slammed him for continuing to lie in the face of evidence and warned him to stay clear of her, saying she does not date married men.

Social media reactions

Don Kezito Manugbo said:

"Some men no get sense.

"Why should you deny your lovely wife just because of I never chop ladies

"God forbid."

Eweyin Portable Nene said:

"And the party scatter.... Battle between married men, married women and the singles... Make una kwantinue.

"When I'm thinking of how to get cash."

Cha Cha said:

"Omo women are u pipo seeing ur husbands ? See how this post is bringing out the cheating demon in them. Una see how Dem dey insult the babe because she exposed them. Una dey marry shaaa."

Adaeze Ilo said:

"I don't understand, if she follows this man una go drag her as she no follow una still dey drag her. Where will she stand now."

Anih James Chi said:

"If everyone woman is like her, cheating will reduce to the minimum.

"She ended the approach for friendship immediately when she found out the guy is married.

"Most ladies will know a man is married and will still accept him because of money and still be blaming men for their ignorance when it backfires."

Lady exposes married man making advances at her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had exposed a married man who wanted to sleep with her.

Chinenyenwa tagged Linus' wife, Buttered Peace Nwunye Linus, on Facebook as she directed the woman to take her husband away from her DM.

Chinenyenwa said she would ordinarily have ignored the man's messages but had a rethink as he resorted to hurling insults at her and her children for refusing to accept his advances.

She added that Linus promised to divorce his wife if she agreed to date him. The lady described him as "a very foolish he-goat" and vowed to release screenshots of his "foolishness" online.

Source: Legit.ng