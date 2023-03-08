Old students of Community Primary School in Port Harcourt melted hearts as they paid their last respect to their late teacher

The adults all sported their primary school uniforms and socks as they stormed the burial ceremony of the late Diasy Alex, who passed away at the age of 87

Photos of the old students in school uniforms have gone viral on social media, eliciting heartwarming reactions

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

To pay last respect to their late primary school teacher, old students of Community Primary School, Okuru Ama in Port Harcourt, rocked their school uniforms and socks in style.

Late Daisy Alex passed away at 87 and seemed to have pride of place in the hearts of the class of 1993 as they all stormed her burial.

The old students of Community Primary School, Okuru Ama, in Port Harcourt. Photo Credit: @ts_blog_naija

Source: TikTok

@ts_blog_naija shared pictures from the burial ceremony on TikTok. The old students formed lines as if they were on the assembly ground and some of them even had school bags on.

The ladies, and male folks among them, posed together for a group picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many netizens loved the gesture of the old students, saying the late teacher must have been good to them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

halemchristiana said:

"She must have been a very great teacher for them to do this."

Joycee M obayuwana itohan said:

"Shows she was a good teacher and Role model to them all...RIP Madam."

Classiq1103 said:

"She really sacrificed a lot to have gotten this. May her soul RIP."

Opeyemi007 said:

"Good teacher plenty that time but now maybe the whole schoolna one we go get , rest in perfect place."

Teemah said:

"She must be a great teacher,, see turn up , I will those wicked at heartless teachers see this."

Julie savage14 said:

"Dis must b great teacher who impacted a lot of things in her student life before they could do this."

Old students wear uniforms as they return to school 30 years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that old students of Ransome Kuti Secondary School wore uniforms to schools as they returned to their alma mater after 30 years.

Photos shared by Soaznews on Facebook showed them dressed up in school uniforms as they graced the assembly ground. At the assembly ground, the old students formed orderly lines with ladies on one side and gents on the other.

Afterwards, they marched to class. Some were seen kneeling on the ground, clearly showing what is meted out to students who come late to school.

Source: Legit.ng