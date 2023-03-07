A young lady lied to her boyfriend she was in a salon unbeknownst to her that her lie would be found out

The young man was pissed off that his girlfriend had lied to him after catching her and threatened to dump her

However, the lady tearfully owned up to the mistake and begged for his forgiveness and last chance

A young lady was reduced to tears after a misunderstanding with her boyfriend.

The video posted on TikTok by King Kalya depicted the lady crying like a small baby as she begged her boyfriend to forgive her.

Lady cries, kneels down to beg boyfriend to forgive her. Photo: King Kalya.

Lady lied she was in salon

A reliable Kenyan news media TUKO.co.ke established that the lady had lied to her man that she was in a saloon.

The man followed her and found his girlfriend in a club.

After this, the young man was upset that the lady had lied to him.

He could be heard accusing the lady of being dishonest but the lady begged for a last chance.

Kneeling down to plead for forgiveness

The young lady rocking a red top was in tears, she appeared remorseful and owned up to her mistake.

"No please, I'm sorry. Give me one last chance. Even if it means kneeling down I'm ready to go down my knees," she said as she knelt down.

The man asked her not to kneel down and told her he had forgiven her.

"I was in a club. I have accepted my mistake. I'm sorry," she said.

However, the man responded:

"Those tears of yours are crocodile tears."

"Why did you lie to me? Why did you tell me you are in a salon yet you were in a club?"

In a subsequent clip, the man suggested that they part ways but the lady was not ready for it.

Watch the video:

