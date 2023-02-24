A lovely video seen on TikTok shows a 5 generations of a Nigerian family from the youngest to the oldest

An infant was shown alongside her mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and the matriach of the family

The video has received positive reviews from TikTok users many of who prayed for such longivity

A TikTok video has shown 5 generations of a Nigerian family from the smallest infant to the matriach.

In the video posted by @fadadozie, the members of the family danced happily as they made individual appearaces.

The family has been described as blessed with long life. Photo credit: TikTok/@fadadozie.

A little infant named Adesua was the first to be shown in the video since she is the youngest in the linage.

5 generations of a Nigerian family goes viral

Her mother, Alice followed closely, and then the grandmother, Immaculata was also shown after that. The next person to be shown is the great-grandmother known as Agatha.

The last person to appear in the video is the matrich who is the oldest mother in their midst. She was sitting down on a chair like a queen and she was clutching her walking stick.

The video is so lovely especially as they all appeared in matching outfit. Many who have seen the video on TikTok have prayed for such longevity in their families.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Star Lady 4 life said:

"Waoooo this will be my portion. Long life and good health mama."

@enadeghe itohan said:

"My grandma and mum are gone. Just me & my girls. But I will see my grandchildren and great grandchildren in good health. Amen."

@Rosybaby1234 commented:

"I tap into this blessing."

@Biola Bolarin Ahmad said:

"See the blessed family. Five generation you re indeed a blessed among equal."

@miracle emenike said:

"I pray that my grandma will be alive and see my grand children in Jesus name Amen."

@user1236661702092

"I connect to this blessings."

@Sylvia Onwe said:

"I have a picture with my mom and grandma. They're both gone now and thank God for the moments. I pray I live to see my 5th generation."

