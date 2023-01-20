Social media users have gushed over pictures of an older Nigerian couple spotted in matching outfits publicly

A trader who saw the couple and took pictures of them remarked that they stole everyone's attention with their lovely youth-like interaction with each other

The trader hailed the couple and tagged them as living examples that marriage is still a beautiful union despite the rising cases of divorce in the society

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian couple has earned the admiration of netizens over their public display of affection and care towards one another.

Kalu Pater, a pillow trader in Anambra, whom the couple had patronised took pictures of them and shared them on Facebook to inspire netizens.

The couple interacted like young lovers. Photo Credit: Kalu Peter

Source: Facebook

Kalu said he observed that the man was carrying the woman's bag while they flowed together. He also observed that the man was confirming with his wife the choice of products he picked before making payments.

And when they finally bought a pillow, Kalu said the woman complained like a baby that she couldn't carry it like that in public and her man offered to do it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The couple still had a youthful spark in their marriage

Kalu said he was so impressed with their conduct that he stole pictures of them. He described the couple as people worthy of emulation and wondered how they still had the spark despite their advanced ages.

He urged people to emulate the couple instead of 'some lustful social media couple' who get married and divorce in two weeks.

"These are the people we should be emulating, some of our parents have been holding down their marriages beautifully and well while raising us.

"But one yeye social media lustful couple will get married and divorce in two weeks and suddenly you are shouting marriage na scam! Marriage na scam!"

When contacted, Kalu told Legit.ng that seeing the couple was a relief at a time when failed marriages were the order of the day.

"Oh!

"Well honestly, it was beautiful to see.

"It was a relief to be honest, in a time where failed marriages are now the order of the day.

"Seeing something like that gave me a relief, it have me hope that there are still good unions out there and there is definitely hope for the next generation."

Social media reactions

Judith Lawrence said:

"Lustful couple indeed . People that are getting married for money and physical attraction. When the looks change and money finishes, you change baton."

Ogba Eve said:

"There are old couple in my church that wears matching outfit every Sunday.

"The cute thing is that people already know where they sit so it is always reserved for them.

"No one goes to sit at that position.''

Victor Akachukwu Edeh said:

"Yes, there are old couples in my local church that wears matching outfits every Sunday."

Favour Chimeremumma said:

"I must enjoy my own marriage too.

"The same way i want a good dude.

"I will be a good babe to him.

"And our children.

"But till then.

"I will scream.

"God when."

Divine N Joy said:

"Yes ooh.

"Let's pray for a peaceful marriage,the one that will last!

"Love sweet forget.

"I pray I find one too."

Elderly couple married for 51 years trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly couple married for 51 years had trended and melted hearts online.

In the video, the couple was seen giving relationship goals and sharing kisses in a touching way. The woman lets her husband taste the chicken salad filling she has made for his sandwich, and he claimed it needed ‘spice’.

The clip sighted on the Instagram page of The Shaderoom showed the couple showering each other with pure love.

Source: Legit.ng