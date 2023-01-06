A lady has said she left her daughter for her mother only to come back and find out that she has cut her rich dark hair

A video posted on January 5 shows that the granny gave the little girl a clean haircut, the type that Nigerians call 'gorimapa'

Angry reactions have followed the video with many people saying they will not take such from their own mums

A mum has posted a TikTok video of her little daughter who got a clean haircut from her grandma.

The mum, @jessiebucuane, posted the video on Thursday, January 5, saying she left the baby girl for her mum to look after.

The baby girl got a clean haircut from her grandma. Photo credit: TikTok/@jessiebucuan.

Source: UGC

She said her mother took custody of the baby girl when she went away to university, but she came back and met her hair shaved.

Video of baby girl who got a haircut from grandma

Jessie said in the video that her daughter was born with rich, dark and curly hair but apparently, the granny had a different idea.

She posted old photos of what her daughter's hair used to look like before the 'gorimapa' cut by granny.

In reaction, the mum said:

"African moms do whatever they want."

The new look shows that the haircut was a clean one even though it has started growing back.

Mixed reactions have followed the video which received 362k views as at January 6.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nmeso’s spirit said:

"My mum will have to go bald too."

@Tayyy reacted:

"My mom would never ever get to have my child again."

@M E S O said:

"I won’t let that slide."

@Laura <3 reacted:

"No. I would be so mad."

@Rachel Tshilela reacted:

"Still a 10 for sure but… why?"

@antoinette said:

"So that’s the day my mum would be gone from my life forever."

@Queen Sasha commented:

"Momma would’ve never seen my child again! On GOD."

@Nsofwa Mwale said:

"My grandma did this to me my dad came home and thought I was some random kid."

@j.i_s.baee said:

"I'd cry."

Source: Legit.ng