A funny little girl wanted to play with her father so she pretended to be in danger so that she could attract his attention

In the video posted on Wednesday, January 4, the baby girl knowingly put her hand under a car tire pretending to be hurt

It was all a trick she used to make her father to come out to play with her in the video which now has 135.5k views

A TikTok video has shown a girl who used trick so as to attract her father to come out and play with her.

The interesting video was posted on the platform by Remillards and it shows the girl sitting close to a parked car.

The girl used trick to call her dad's attention. Photo credit: TikTok/@remillards.

To get her dad to come out and see her, the girl knowingly put her left hand under the front tire of the parked car.

Video of a girl call her dad to come play with her

After she put her hand under the tire, she pretended to be hurt and to be in a very difficult position.

The girl was also shouting loudly and calling for help but it appeared her dad was far away as he did not come out.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from netizens many of who described the girl as a drama queen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Betty Bartells said:

"Smart gal."

@mjapani commented:

"One day she gonna do it for real."

@user nkatha majau said:

"I like the baby already."

@rachaelatusiimire commented:

"That's how funny and enjoyable they can be."

@Pinkey said:

"Kids does come up with kind of ideas lol."

@mammyking0 reacted:

"Poor lady needs help."

@tattooedteacher6 said:

"My lil drama queen."

@Ashanta Lindsey said:

"Awe...this is too cute."

@Martha1 said:

"Try to stop her not to play this again, it's very dangerous."

@Nwadliwayo said:

"She shouldn't be playing in tyres like that. Very dangerous."

