A kid's reaction when she saw his daddy's twin brother come home has stirred thousands of reactions online

In a video, the kid rushed towards the twin brother, calling him "Uncle Daddy" as the mother laughed hard

Many people who reacted to the video found the "Uncle daddy" name very interesting as others shared similar experiences

A woman, @nellesworld, married to a twin has shared a video that captured her son's reaction to welcoming his dad's twin brother home, thinking he was his father.

As the came to their home, the kid rushed towards the door screaming "uncle daddy" as the woman who could tell him apart laughed.

Many people said that it's hard telling twins apart. Photo source: TikTok/@nellesworld

The woman asked her child if the man was his daddy and the baby could not give an exact answer as he stayed locked in the man's embrace.

Even their dog wagged its tail to welcome the man. Many people who reacted to the video said it is hard to tell identical twins apart.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over three million likes with more than 5,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

solosandras said:

"I would love to see people's faces when he says that in public!"

Kyliee said:

"I've had twin cousins my whole life and i still cant tell them apart."

jadechristine_jacob said:

"My father-in-law has an identical twin. My daughter calls him 'uncle papaw'."

NeoNthephaB said:

"My nieces called me ‘aunty mama’ for a while. My (half) sister and I aren't even twins, we just look very much alike."

susanakinyi708 said:

"Uncle dadddyyyy that's a new term."

Moosrah said:

"I have identical twins. I hope this is the videos I get when they are adults lol."

