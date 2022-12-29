Lovely Dog Babysits Kid, Plays 'Hide n Seek' With Him in Viral Video
- A dog and a baby have shown that they are close friends as both of them were seen having an entertaining time together
- In a video clip that has gone viral, the dog played a hide n seek game with the baby and made him laugh uncontrollably
- Many social media users who reacted to the video commented on the kid's happiness and the dog's humanity
A lovable demonstration of friendship from a dog to a baby has got many people talking on social media.
In a video that was posted on TikTok by @oakleyandconnie on December 27, the dog and the baby were seen playing a 'hide n seek' game, a game that the baby laughed uncontrollably.
Funny reactions as little kid abandons colleagues during stage play, plays with other kids behind stage
It was entertaining to the baby
The dog keeps jumping around the room while making the baby look for him. This seems entertaining to the baby as he continued to laugh.
The video triggered admirable reactions from many people online as they tagged both as best friends.
Watch the video here:
Netizens react
Alexandra Mimoso said:
"How did you guys get your German sheppy to react so well with your child?! Any tips? Asking for the future!."
Paul said:
"Lovely video… I bet dog and baby are the best of friends"
Ahmed Ahmed said:
"The most important thing is that your child is happy."
@horn949 said:
"I freaking love German shepherds they are the best."
Wild animal678 said:
" I had German shepherd stunning very intelligent."
AC8V said:
"Every family needs a dog like this who keeps the kid entertained!!! Somebody give him a bone, please."
Spicy_Debby said:
"You could see that the dog is also laughing cute."
GreenDragon4316 said:
"The dog it's humanlike thinking he like to make the kid to laugh."
@benibayu570 said:
"The more you know PEOPLES, the more you LOVE your DOGS. "
Black dog 'babysits' kid, licks his face to make him laugh; video goes viral
Meanwhile in an earlier reported report, Legit. ng reported how in a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a cute black dog performed good babysitting functions as it entertained a little baby.
The canine beauty mimicked the child on his fours and it stooped to the baby's height, almost kneeling in front of him.
Whenever the kid tried reaching out to the dog by touching its face, it would gallop to the side to avoid contact with the toddler while releasing harmless cute barks.
