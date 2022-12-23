A Nigerian woman caused a commotion online as she shared a touching video of her little daughter and her nanny

It happened that the nanny was travelling to the village to celebrate Christmas and this didn't go down well with the kid

The emotional kid identified as Kim clung to her nanny showing how she would be missed in her absence

A video of a little Nigerian girl and her nanny who was to travel home has got netizens talking.

The kid's mum shared the clip on TikTok describing it as an emotional moment between both nanny and the kid.

The kid was emotional.

The woman revealed that the nanny of her kid named Kim was to travel to the village for Christmas. The sad kid looked pitiful as she drew close to her nanny.

The understanding nanny tried to comfort the kid with kind words and petted her. She could be seen lovingly cleaning the kid's face as she clung to her.



Surprised mum sees little daughter and nanny bonding sweetly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nanny has been hailed on social media for bonding with her boss' kid.

Her boss was stunned on several occasions after she entered the room to see the little girl having a nice time with her kind nanny.

One of the clips showed the little girl lying on her nanny's body while watching a cartoon on her phone. Another video showed them watching television together.

Sharing the lovely clip via TikTok, the girl's mother @bella_andmama2 noted that their friendship keeps getting stronger by the day. However, some people slammed the nanny's boss as they claimed that the nanny was prohibited from sitting on the couch.

In an exclusive comment to Legit.ng, the little girl's father, John Uduma, cleared the air and described the nanny as the best caregiver they've had so far.

Source: Legit.ng