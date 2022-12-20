Pastor Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG has sent prayers to Christians across the world as they prepare to enter the year 2023

The cleric prays that the Christians should find God's favour and mercy wherever they go as well as that of a man

Daddy G.O. as he is fondly called prayed God should fight the battle of His children for them and open doors of opportunity for them in the new year

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has prayed for the children of God as they prepare for the new year.

The man of God took to his Twitter page and pray for members of the church and other children of God as they are preparing to enter the year 2023 in just a few days.

Pastor Adeboye sends 2023 prayers to Christians Photo Credit: Pastor Adeboye

Source: Twitter

He captioned the video:

"My Daddy will send help to you this season and all the doors you knock will Open unto you in Jesus name."

Adeboye prayed that the body of Christ should encounter the grace of God and that of man wherever the Christian faithful turned to in the new.

He prayed for God's help from heaven and victory in the coming year and that God should open doors for the children of God in 2023.

The cleric said:

"God, make way for them where there has been no way, help them, Lord. Protect them from evil. Defend them, fight their battles for them, Lord. And I pray Lord almighty that in the new year, wherever your children will go, they will find favour with you and find favour with men."

Listen to the prayer here:

Source: Legit.ng