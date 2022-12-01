A brilliant toddler has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed her correctly telling the capital of countries

In the TikTok video posted on November 30, the smart girl correctly told the capital of Kenya as Nairobi

A lot of people who have come across the short video are amazed that the girl even knows that she lives in the UK

The video of a brilliant 19-month-old toddler who knows the capital of countries has gone viral on TikTok.

The short video was posted on the platform by Amaya Mwiti who said the girl also knows that she lives in the UK.

The girl correctly told the capital of Kenya as Nairobi. Photo credit: TikTok/@amayamwiti.

When she was answering questions in the 31 seconds video posted on November 30, the girl appeared very confident.

Video of a toddler who knows capital of nations

She was asked if she knows the country where she lives in, and she answered by saying she lives in the UK.

Apart from knowing she lives in the UK, she also correctly told the capital of Kenya to be Nairobi.

Even the girl's mother has been surprised by her amazing brilliance at such a tender age.

The woman asked while posting the video:

"Please tell me if you’ve ever met another 19 month old baby who knows the capital of any country, or even which country they live in."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TIkTok users

@Suzanne said:

"Omg she’s so clever, will you be teaching her Swahili?"

@tamia reacted:

"I love how she says Nairobi."

@Becky Holmes said:

"Literally gonna be a genius."

@user7795529467270 commented:

"Not me saying the capital of Kenya is Mombasa."

@Trina Wangari said:

"We are happy as a online aunties."

@Principlewoman commented:

"Awww she’s known who Shosho is cute! Love her accent also. Smart."

@Lisa reacted:

"I just absolutely adore her little accent, she is Fabulous."

