A pretty lady who posted a video of she and her father together has gone viral on TikTok and stirred a lot of reactions

The striking resemblance between Olawoomi and her father has stunned TikTok users who have described it as a copy and paste

The short video posted on Tuesday, November 15 has gone viral as it has attracted more than 1.4k likes

The striking resemblance between a young lady and her father has caused a stir on TikTok.

A TikTok lady known as Olawoomi posted a video on Tuesday, November 15, showing she and her father.

Olawoomi so much looks like her dad that she has been called copy and paste. Photo credit: TikTok/@olawoomii.

TikTok users quickly noticed that Olawoomi resembles her father in many ways, including posture.

The resemblance between father and daughter is too much, Netizen say

The striking resemblance between Olawoomi and her father is what many people may like to call 'copy and paste' or 'carbon copy.'

In the 12 seconds video, Olawoomi was shown first while her father stepped forward behind her. It immediately became clear that questions won't be asked who is the father.

The video has gladdened many hearts who rushed to the comment section to bare their minds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions fro TikTok users

A lot of people who are stunned by the girl's look-alike dad has many things to say. See a few of the comments below:

@shine

"Omo see resemblance."

@Jennifer Abah reacted:

"The resemblance."

@user4916001609085 reacted:

"Control c control v."

@Mary Acquah said:

"Coloured photocopy."

@Tiyamike Rebone said:

"Same face wow."

@Vinny said:

"Copy and paste."

@August-star clothing said:

"You’re cute."

@user7610613607369 commented:

"You look face to face."

@Gbemisola Akinnusi reacted:

"So cute."

@Pokohuntaz said:

"Same person."

