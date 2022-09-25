A woman has sent social media into a frenzy as she jumped on the before versus after photos challenge in an uncommon style

The lady did hers by sharing old and new pictures showing the changes she underwent after she stopped taking her marriage too seriously

The excited lady remarked that she now looks younger ever since she 'stopped carrying her marriage on her head'

A Nigerian lady has wowed many after she flaunted the physical transformation she took on since not being too uptight about her marriage.

Jumping on the before versus after pictures challenge on TikTok, she flaunted old pictures showing her previous look.

She said she looks younger now. Photo Credit: TikTok/@goldenmakeover1

According to her, the old pictures depict her appearance when 'I used to carry marriage for head.'

The old pictures however looked nothing like the person in the beautiful recent ones she posted.

She explained that the new pictures show when she let it go. The lady marvelled at how young she now looks.

She captioned the video:

"Life doesn’t depend on marriage dear is more to life outside marriage thank God’ for life."

Social media reactions

SMILES said:

"My dear me am persuading my brother’s wife to go and have a life because now she is older than her age because of marriage hmm."

Amarowei Gloria said:

"I swear marriage will drain u totally in all aspects. it's not easy abeg."

sugargirl244 said:

"Single are crying there are not married,married ones are praying for single to get married so they can face what in marriage."

Trenches girl said:

"Jesus is that really you that ur marriage nah scam ooo,abeg i like the future you."

Cynthia Uzoma said:

"If marriage no Favour u, e no mean say na so others dey, what u choose is what u get, so u people should stop Taking ill of marriage."

Annabel Hairs said:

"Omo I no first believe say na dsame person, I taught d first person was ur mom."

Nigerian lady posts her new look since she got married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had flaunted her physical transformation after getting married.

Juliet looked a bit dark in complexion and had a petite figure in old photos. Her new pictures however showed great improvements in her physical build. Now with three kids, Juliet looked fair in complexion and was no longer looking petite.

She flaunted her nice physique in different personal photos and then shared pictures taken with her family.

