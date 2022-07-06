A video of a vibrant man singing loudly at a funeral has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shared on TikTok shows the man identified as Moses wearing a short skirt as he performs by the grave

Amused social media users could not help but laugh at his bold stunt as they reacted to the footage in

While funerals are usually a morbid and sad occasion, odd and sometimes hilarious things are likely to happen during a loved one’s final send-off.

A video of an unbothered gent pulling off quite a show during a funeral has been circulating on the social media streets.

Cyber citizens were amused by Moses' behaviour during a sendoff at a funeral. Image: @snnorganics/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage was shared on TikTok by user @snnorganics and shows the man identified as Moses can be seen wearing a short skirt as he sings loudly for all attendees to hear near the grave.

He is even seen pulling a few subtle dance moves here and there as the lady standing near him gives him a cold look in disapproval of his behaviour.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Whether or not Moses actually knew the deceased is unclear however, netizens could not help but laugh at his stunt as they reacted to the footage in the comments section.

D said:

“The meaning of unbothered. I'm all the way here for it .”

tibilicious4 reacted:

“My father god for me.”

nomakhosazana zaqosh said:

“If looks could kill, aibandla lomama oseduze kwakhe ngabe useqedile ngaye.”

Dereshan replied:

“Love u Moses Thank u for being yourself I accept and love u as a human ️‍❤️❤️️‍❤️️‍❤️.”

Nokwanda Magubane Enyanyadu wrote:

“Cha kuyashonwa ngakubo njalo uhlezi esemncwabeni.”

Source: Briefly.co.za