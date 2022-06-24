A viral video is warming many hearts online as it shows how a young lady danced just to put a smile on her twin sister's face

The twin sister who was being entertained had fallen sick and been hospitalized, which got her sister doing anything she could to make her happy

The video has attracted huge attention on Facebook where it was shared with many sharing their thoughts on it

A heartwarming video has made a lot of social media users emotional as it captures an adorable moment that a kindhearted lady decided to go to every length just to put a smile on the face of her twin sister.

In the footage that had already gathered more than 10,000 likes by the time of this report, the twin sister of the young lady was seen in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on.

Photos of lady dancing to make her twin sister happy Photo credit: Panyin & Kakra/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Going the extra-mile for a love one

Her sister decided to dress in the same outfit and then displayed energetic dance moves which got the hospitalized sister humming along and smiling at some point.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It appeared as though the particular dance moves the kindhearted sister portrayed were ones that the two of them had learned and mastered before the sick sister got ill.

Watch the video here.

Facebook users react

Nana Aba Baahwa Boafo commented:

Start treating the one dancing too cos I heard when one twin gets sick, the other one too gets sick ooo

Catherine Kimmy mentioned:

Awww the moment I watch this video I miss my late twin sister she knew me more than our mom do I love how you both grow together, you are healed in Jesus mighty name Amen!!

Amaamata Haruna indicated:

I love the way you guys help each other that so nice of twins may God continue to bless you guys and also may you recover quick

Girl dances with her dad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl picked up dancing with her dad and it was all so nice to see.

The girl who was dressed in a beautiful black gown danced like a princess to the admiration of many.

Her dad showed off a nice waist dance too, but many seemed more attracted to the little girl and her beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh