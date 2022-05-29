A lady made her sister emotional as she surprised her with an iPhone gift on the occasion of her birthday

While the celebrant was yet dumbfounded by the phone gift, she brought out wads of cash and rained it on her

The overjoyed celebrant screamed in excitement and watched helplessly on her feet as money covered the room

A cute video capturing the moment a lady surprised her sister on her birthday has melted hearts on the net.

In a video @instablog9ja reposted on Instagram, the celebrant was seated on a cushion chair with her sister when the former passed a nylon to her and wished her a happy birthday.

The celebrant screamed for joy. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

She opened it and screamed in surprise upon seeing that the nylon contained an iPhone.

She went wild with joy

The celebrant got up and jumped for joy and immediately returned to give her sister a warm hug in appreciation for the gift.

While she was admiring the new phone, her sister brought out wads of cash and began spraying it on the celebrant.

The stunned celebrant watched helplessly as money rained.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@ehraaad said:

"The only thing my siblings sabi na to dey advice me.. who advice help."

@harnuholuwapoh said:

"My sister can do this, i trust her good heart. Overall best in surprising me."

@lovelyn_197 said:

"Na siblings wey em head correct dem go surprise like this."

@viollettashury said:

"Awww… if I gift u for this life and u no shout and jump like thisssss… I go collect my gift back."

