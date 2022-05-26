A little boy who was sitting by the roadside with his mum became very happy when he saw a train passing

The reason for his happiness is that his dad is the driver of the train and that single realisation warmed up his day

The video of his amazing reaction has been shared on Instagram where many lovers of good things have described it as priceless

A kid who obviously adores his dad sat by the side of the road at just the perfect time when a train whistled by.

He warmed up with so much smile and admiration when it occurred to him that his dad is actually the driver of the train.

The boy's joy knew no bounds. Photo credit: @ladbible.

Source: Instagram

The dad waves at him

In the adorable video, the dad waved at him as the train zoomed by and the boy became happier.

His reaction has been described as nothing but priceless by Instagram users.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@emily__is__away commented:

"My dad drives trains and when I was little my mom would drive on the road nearest to the train tracks so I could wave to my dad."

@111kiran_writes reacted:

"That was truely a moment bro."

@mrnemanjab reacted:

"That’s core memory, right there! Happiness."

@havana_blues47 said:

"Best thing to watch to start the day!"

_dosa_kutty_ commented:

"My father is a railway station master. So when I travel in train, I get excited to see him on the station and still wave excitedly like a little girl!"

@hamza9999gsis said:

"Here before the person who can’t wait to have his daughter."

@hiles.ryan reacted:

"That’s the most that kid will see his dad all year. Railroad life is rough on families."

@cp_and_cn_railways said:

"When the third locomotive only exists today."

Source: Legit.ng