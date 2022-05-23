First Lady Fatima Maado Bio has caused a commotion on social media after she was seen doing the Buga challenge

The 42-year-old wife of Sierra Leone's president impressed netizens with moves and the hand pose the trending song is known for

The tall woman's display in native wear also caught the attention of the song's owner Kizz Daniel

The latest to catch the bug of the Buga dance challenge seems to be the wife of Sierra Leone's president.

First Lady Fatima Maada Bio was seen in a video she shared on her TikTok handle vibing to the trending song in style.

She danced to Buga in style. Photo Credit: TikTok/@firstladyfatimamaadabio

Dressed in a native attire that covered her feet and rocking a matching headgear, the pretty social media savvy woman showed off moves gracefully as the song played in the background.

Lady Fatima made funny poses and danced mostly with her hands before wrapping it up with the hand pose.

Netizens gushed over her display, including Kizz Daniel. The singer who owns the trending song took to the comment section of her post to express love for her showing.

He wrote with a love emoji:

"Ahhhh!!! I love."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

salljbangs said:

"So lovely of you ma'am.

"Wey life nor trouble u nor trouble ram May Allan continue to bless you ma'am."

Amanatu Kamara Kam77 said:

"The first strongest, hardworking, loving, first lady sierra Leone have ever produce ❤️❤️much luv ma."

mohamedsyda said:

"First lady do u knw that beside My wife you're d most prettiest woman on earth that God have ever made. ur smiles make d haters died with heart attack."

user3641860459948 said:

"Go mummy if fitness and beautiful was person it would be you my dearest First Lady. I love you."

AMOS said:

"This is provocation to the highest degree to us as Sierra Leoneans.

"We are suffering and you are busy dancing.

"Any way God get patience."

