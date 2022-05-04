Global site navigation

Marry Well O: Reactions As Wife Becomes Emotional, Opens Mouth in Surprise As Husband Plans Her Birthday Party
Family & Relationships

Marry Well O: Reactions As Wife Becomes Emotional, Opens Mouth in Surprise As Husband Plans Her Birthday Party

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A wife was delighted when she walked into the birthday surprise her husband organised for her in their house
  • The woman said her husband's plan achieved its purpose as she never expected a bouquet, cake, and the pomp that welcomed her
  • After singing to God for the blessing, the woman passionately prayed for her husband in a way that got social media users emotional

An event planned by The Suprise Factory showed the moment a husband surprised his wife on her birthday.

The emotions were overwhelming. She ascended their house staircases to see a bouquet and a cake waiting for her.

Many people said it is always good to marry well.
The woman was so touched by her husband's love and thoughtfulness. Photo source: @thesurprisefactory
Source: Instagram

She prayed for her husband

The woman's expression shows that she was never expecting what happened. With joyful-teary eyes, she sang different worship songs and danced.

A part of the video showed the celebrant saying her husband's birthday surprise got her. After a series of songs, the woman launched into a prayer session.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

mo_tcollections said:

"That prayer was genuine. God bless him."

moyomii said:

"Daddy just scored over 1000000 points."

iamadenike.b said:

"Someone pass me tissue please."

_khomphie said:

"This is so emotional and very beautiful. The prayers."

igolo_crystal1 said:

"Mummy said my husband is not on Instagram. I love this, all beautiful."

dedayo_f said:

"Awww Awww it’s the I love you for me…I’ll also marry well, he’ll be my pillar and love forever Amen."

tumilicious918 said:

"Mama said daddy get mi ooo, awwww."

holuwatimileyin15 said:

"This is beautiful to watch."

adeldgreat said:

"Full of swags. God bless her husband and may they celebrate many more years in love, health & joy."

Husband bought a private jet for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Instagram couple, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, got people talking as the wife shared a short video of her and husband.

In the short clip, the woman was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by Masoud. Right in front of her was a private jet gift for her.

When the veil was taken off her eyes, the woman hugged her husband happily. She wrote that after 11 years, the man still found a way to surprise her.

Source: Legit.ng

