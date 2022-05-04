Marry Well O: Reactions As Wife Becomes Emotional, Opens Mouth in Surprise As Husband Plans Her Birthday Party
- A wife was delighted when she walked into the birthday surprise her husband organised for her in their house
- The woman said her husband's plan achieved its purpose as she never expected a bouquet, cake, and the pomp that welcomed her
- After singing to God for the blessing, the woman passionately prayed for her husband in a way that got social media users emotional
An event planned by The Suprise Factory showed the moment a husband surprised his wife on her birthday.
The emotions were overwhelming. She ascended their house staircases to see a bouquet and a cake waiting for her.
She prayed for her husband
The woman's expression shows that she was never expecting what happened. With joyful-teary eyes, she sang different worship songs and danced.
A part of the video showed the celebrant saying her husband's birthday surprise got her. After a series of songs, the woman launched into a prayer session.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with thousands of likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of them below:
mo_tcollections said:
"That prayer was genuine. God bless him."
moyomii said:
"Daddy just scored over 1000000 points."
iamadenike.b said:
"Someone pass me tissue please."
_khomphie said:
"This is so emotional and very beautiful. The prayers."
igolo_crystal1 said:
"Mummy said my husband is not on Instagram. I love this, all beautiful."
dedayo_f said:
"Awww Awww it’s the I love you for me…I’ll also marry well, he’ll be my pillar and love forever Amen."
tumilicious918 said:
"Mama said daddy get mi ooo, awwww."
holuwatimileyin15 said:
"This is beautiful to watch."
adeldgreat said:
"Full of swags. God bless her husband and may they celebrate many more years in love, health & joy."
