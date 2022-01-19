Kristin Schoonveld donated her eggs in 1994 and never had any idea that she was a mother to an all-grown-up man

While searching her biological parents, the adopted Kristin instead ended up discovering her son, something that changed her life

The two finally met, and she said they looked alike, noting their relationship would last for the rest of their lives

A mother has been united with a son she never knew she had after donating her eggs nearly 28 years ago.

Kristin Schoonveld and her son Parker Erickson. Photo: Indianapolis Star/ Kristin Schoonveld.

Kristin Schoonveld from Indianapolis, US, was adopted as a young baby and turned to DNA testing in search of her biological parents.

What she did not know is that the search would lead her to find out she has a son that she's never met.

According to Daily Mail, the 52-year-old came to know that she had a son after submitting her DNA to 23andMe in 2019.

She found a match that the said company confirmed to be her son, and this is when she remembered about the egg donations she did as a 25-year-old in 1994.

One of her eggs conceived a bright chap named Parker Erickson through in vitro fertilization (IVF), who was on the same site searching for his biological mother.

Mother and son finally meet

The two even arranged to meet, and Kristin said Erikson looked exactly like her, and it was confirmed after she learnt he was conceived through IVF.

The 26-year-old son was also on the site, looking if he could also find long lost siblings.

