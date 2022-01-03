Alfredo and Aylin are unique twins from California who have different birthdays both in date, month, and year

This is due to the fact that Alfred was born at 11.45 pm on New Year's Eve while his twin sister came 15 minutes later on January 1, 2022

It is a rare occurrence even to those in the medical field, and an amazing start to the new year for medics at the Natividad Medical Center

A set of twins born in California will forever celebrate their birthdays in two different years due to a 15-minute gap between their births.

People reported Fatima Madrigal went into labour on New Year's Eve at 11:45 pm and gave birth to a son named Alfredo.

Alfredo was born with 2.74 kgs while twin sister Aylin weighed 2.66 kgs. Photo credits: Natividad Medical Center.

15 minutes later, which is essentially a whole different year, Madrigal and her husband Robert Trujillo welcomed their second baby, a girl they christened Aylin.

That is to say that Alfredo and Aylin are twins but will have different birthdays both in date, month, and year.

Big brother Alfredo weighed 2.74kgs at birth while Aylin was born with a weight of 2.66 kgs, New York Post reports.

Such a rare occurrence

The elated mother explained that she was surprised and happy that the second twin arrived at midnight, which makes the twins have unique birthdays.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," Madrigal said in a press release from the Natividad Medical Center.

According to family doctor Dr Ana Abril Arias, the rare occurrence was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of her career.

She added that it was an absolute pleasure to have been responsible for ensuring the twins are delivered safely in different years.

"What an amazing way to start the New Year!" she quipped.

Alfredo and Aylin join three other sisters and one brother to make them five siblings in total, with Madrigal indicating that her oldest son is excited that he now has a brother.

