A lady has revealed the note her father left for his children just before he died despite his blindness

The note asked the children to do whatever they are passionate about and not waste any time tinkering with it

Many people who reacted to the emotional note said that they would frame it and read it every day

A young lady with the social media handle @HunterIsobel has gone online to share a photo of the short note her late father left before he died.

In a post, she said that her dad was suffering from Parkison's syndrome. Despite having shaky hands and sight loss because of the disease, he was able to still write it.

The father told his children to go after their passion. Photo source: @HunterIsobel

Go for it!

The short note read:

"Go for it! No time is better than now."

@HunterIsobel revealed that her late father had a strong mind before he passed away. The lady said that she will listen to the piece of advice and go for it.

See the post below:

When @goodnews_movement reshared the post, it gathered over 1,000 comments and thousands of likes.

Emotional reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

meagansaid said:

"Frame that and begin everyday with that sentiment."

kary1954 said:

"So sorry for your loss. You dad had wisdom."

durems said:

"Heartfelt condolences. What a kind, wise, and thoughtful remembrance for you."

re_becca_re_becca_ said:

"No one knows more how to live than the ones in the face of death."

eileen_riordan_fielding said:

"Awww…. This is the best! God bless your sweet dad! Great advice!"

callmetmc said:

"I would frame this. What incredible parting advice."

hanmetheaux said:

"Definitely would be a tattoo."

