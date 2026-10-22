The Philippines introduced a 14-day visa-free entry privilege for Chinese nationals travelling for tourism or business purposes.

Eligible travellers must present a passport valid for at least six months, confirmed hotel accommodation, a return or onward ticket and completed eTravel registration.

The policy took effect on January 16, 2026, and was scheduled to remain valid for one year unless otherwise stated.

The Philippine government has announced conditions Chinese nationals must meet to enter the country without a visa and stay for up to 14 days under a new immigration arrangement.

The policy was outlined in Foreign Service Circular No. 2026-005, an official order issued on January 15, 2026, which introduced visa-free entry for eligible Chinese citizens visiting the Philippines for tourism or business purposes.

The Philippines mentions the conditions for 14 days visa free visit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the order, the visa-free privilege took effect on January 16, 2026, and was scheduled to remain valid for one year unless otherwise stated.

Philippines lists entry requirements for Chinese citizens

Under the new arrangement, Chinese citizens seeking to benefit from the 14-day visa-free stay must provide specific documents at designated ports of entry.

The requirements include:

1. A passport valid for at least six months beyond the intended period of stay.

2. Confirmed hotel accommodation or a hotel booking.

3. A return or onwards ticket to the next country of destination.

4. Completed eTravel registration.

The order directed immigration officers at international ports of entry and exit to ensure that only qualified Chinese nationals were allowed to use the visa-free privilege.

Officials were also instructed to verify that applicants had submitted all required documents and that their eTravel registration details, including passport information and complete address, were accurate.

The order warned that failure to provide accurate information during eTravel registration could constitute grounds for exclusion under the relevant provisions of Philippine immigration law.

Philippines limits visa-free entry to tourism, business

The federal government specified that the visa-free privilege was intended for tourism or business visits only.

Chinese citizens travelling through the Philippines in transit to a third country must obtain a Philippine transit visa before entry, according to the order.

The policy also requires eligible travellers to have no derogatory records with the Bureau of Immigration.

The arrangement was introduced to facilitate short-term visits by Chinese nationals while maintaining immigration checks and ensuring that travellers complied with the country's entry requirements.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the Philippines announced seven countries whose visa holders can enter visa-free for 30 days.

Malaysia announces conditions for multiple entry visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia announced four conditions for foreigners seeking a multiple-entry visa, including who can apply and what applicants must provide.

The visa can last up to a year, but Indian and Chinese visitors on social visits are limited to 30 days per entry, with no extensions allowed.

Source: Legit.ng